Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of TMHC opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

