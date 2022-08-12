Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

