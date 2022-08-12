Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,658,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $47.61 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

