Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,935,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,638,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,163,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,434,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $70.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

