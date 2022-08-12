Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $251.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.06. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

