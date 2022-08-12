Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FSK opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,538 shares of company stock worth $200,285 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

