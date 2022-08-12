Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Bunge by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Bunge by 558.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Bunge Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.