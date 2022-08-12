Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

FLMI stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $28.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

