LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

LYB opened at $91.41 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

