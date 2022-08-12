JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.