iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

