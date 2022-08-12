iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,492,000 after purchasing an additional 501,137 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,084,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 317,574 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,445,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after purchasing an additional 281,040 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ COMT opened at $39.54 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06.

