Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $213.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

