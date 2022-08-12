Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

