Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $32,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 441,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DVY stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

