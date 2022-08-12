Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FISV opened at $107.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

