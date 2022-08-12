HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,077,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,085,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,571,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 312,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 40,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.62.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

