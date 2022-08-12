GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $32,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,113,024 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.71.

Shares of EPAM opened at $435.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.