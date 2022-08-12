GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 340 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $448.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.