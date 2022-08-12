Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

