Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,304 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Exelon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,302,000 after purchasing an additional 483,128 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Exelon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,176,000 after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

