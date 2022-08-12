Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 4,886 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $139.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.85 and a 200-day moving average of $146.47. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.32.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

