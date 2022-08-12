Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 3,542 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 451 shares of company stock worth $57,968 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $169.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

