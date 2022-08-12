Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,467,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after purchasing an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,330,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 773.8% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 539,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,174,000 after purchasing an additional 477,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $80.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.34. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $375.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -224.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

