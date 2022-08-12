Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN opened at $43.04 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.30%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

