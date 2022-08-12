Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

