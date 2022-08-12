Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

