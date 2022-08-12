Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,685 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STAA opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 175.92 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

