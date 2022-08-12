Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 574,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,600,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $175.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.50.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

