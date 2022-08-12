Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $132.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

