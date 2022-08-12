Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock opened at $199.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day moving average is $219.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.67.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

