Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $185,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 549.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after buying an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 199,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after buying an additional 2,417,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 540,946 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

