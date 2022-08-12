Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $175,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $211.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.55 and a 200-day moving average of $209.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

