Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 153,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 58,112 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 164,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 57,643 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CEM opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.