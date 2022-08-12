Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,748,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 187,699 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 202,008 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183,517 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE DLX opened at $23.01 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $991.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

