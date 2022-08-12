Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 296 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Toro by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Toro by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Toro Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.