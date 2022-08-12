Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $82.47 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

