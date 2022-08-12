Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,477 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. First Command Bank increased its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in PulteGroup by 316.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.