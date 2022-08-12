Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $149.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

