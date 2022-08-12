Csenge Advisory Group Invests $324,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

