Csenge Advisory Group Invests $286,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 49,874 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,388,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

