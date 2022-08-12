Csenge Advisory Group Invests $278,000 in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,091 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $65,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,479 shares in the company, valued at $956,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

ADX stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.