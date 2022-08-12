Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 193.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

