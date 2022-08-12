Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

