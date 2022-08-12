Csenge Advisory Group Has $299,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 19,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 180,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 149,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

EWL opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $53.06.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

