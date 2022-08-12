Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $296,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

