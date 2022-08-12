Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,767 shares of company stock worth $9,256,353. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

