Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 7,600 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in GSK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
GSK Trading Down 6.7 %
NYSE:GSK opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46.
Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
