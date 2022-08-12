Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,286 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

