Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.08% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

SHYD opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

